Varun Tej in talks for a Periodic Drama?

Mega Prince Varun Tej needs a solid hit to bounce back. The actor is currently shooting for his next film Gandeevadhari Arjuna in Budapest and the film is expected to release this year. He also signed a pan-Indian film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and the shoot kick-starts very soon after Varun Tej completes his current film. Palasa fame Karuna Kumar narrated a native periodic drama to Varun Tej and the actor gave his nod.

The film is set after independence and discusses a social problem. The pre-production work is currently going on and an official announcement will be made by the makers very soon. Varun Tej lost weight for Ghani and he is maintaining the same look for his next film.