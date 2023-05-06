Nani Follows Rajamouli’s Success Formula

SS Rajamouli is India’s Biggest Director. People say many reasons for the success of Rajamouli but the ace director has a big but hidden reason.

Rajamouli does not repeat genre of his films. After Magadheera, he does a Maryada Ramanna. After Baahubali, he shifts to RRR. RRR is not about big sets or war sequences. Hence there is no chance of comparison.

Nani is also following the same formula in his own way. Nani’s recent line up – Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, and Dasara are all completely different.

Dasara is a very ambitious film for Nani in terms of scale, makeover, and performance. But he does not stick to the genre and attempts an emotional drama film as his next, #Nani30.

He did not stick to Dasara despite a big success and did not forever enjoy the success. He silently shifted to #Nani30. With that, there is no scope for comparison and also, audience will appreciate the variety.