Andhra announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for late soldier’s family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Lance Naik B. Sai Teja, who lost his life in the December 8 chopper crash.

Hailing from Chittoor district, Sai Teja was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, who was also killed along with 11 others in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash that took place in Katteri, near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Hailing from Eguva Regada village in Kurabala Kota mandal of Chittoor district, Sai Teja (27) is survived by wife Shyamala, son Mokshagana, 4, and a daughter Darshini, 2.

Meanwhile, military authorities on Saturday identified the body of Sai Teja. Bodies of six deceased were identified and handed over to their families.

The soldier’s body is likely to be brought to his native village later in the day from Coimbatore.

The last rites will be performed with military honours.

The family will decide on final rites after the body is brought home.

Belonging to the Kuruba community, Sai Teja joined the Army in 2012 as a sepoy. While serving in Bangalore Regiment, he was selected for para commando training. Last year, he was appointed as PSO to CDS.