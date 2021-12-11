Talk of Tollywood: NTR and Charan’s Bonding

NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in SS Rajamouli’s next directorial RRR. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the trailer is creating waves across the country. NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt participated in the promotional activities from the past couple of days. The bonding between NTR and Ram Charan turned out to be the topic of discussion. Even Rajamouli made fun of their relationship during the media interaction today. He said that they wasted close to 25 days on the sets.

He even said that their bonding is the reason for some of the episodes well presented on screen. The leading lady Alia Bhatt said that Charan and NTR had hour-long discussions on the sets and she was ignored completely when she sat between them. Ram Charan and NTR showed their bonding with mutual appreciation. NTR said that he and Charan were friends from years and they bonded more on the sets of RRR. During the pandemic break, the duo spent time together. RRR is hitting the screens on January 7th across the globe in a record number of screens.