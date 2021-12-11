Director Shankar lauds Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ as praise keeps pouring in

Ace director Shankar is the latest to join the list of those showering praises on director Gnanavel’s critically acclaimed film ‘Jai Bhim’, featuring actors Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose and Manikandan in the lead.

Almost a month after the film’s release, the highly-rated Tamil director wrote on his Facebook page that ‘Jai Bhim’ had proved again that a powerful film could bring about enormous change.

Shankar, who has two ongoing projects — one with Ram Charan and the other with Kamal Haasan, said, “A voice for the voiceless. What a hard-hitting emotional rollercoaster. Director TJ Gnanavel’s detailing and realistic approach was nerve-racking and commendable.

“Beyond the film and acting, Suriya Sivakumar’s compassion towards society is really laudable, yet he livens up each scene with his subtlety and impact. Manikandan, Lijomol and all other cast and crew excelled. It has been proven again, that a powerful film can bring an enormous change,” the director said.

The critically acclaimed courtroom drama is inspired by true events that happened in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s and tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the brutality of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness.