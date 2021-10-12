Andhra CM launches Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel in Hindi, Kannada

The Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) has been launched in Hindi and Kannada languages, further expanding the channel’s reach to audiences in India and abroad. On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Hindi and Kannada language versions of SVBC at Tirumala.

Sri Subudendra Thirtha Swamy of the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralalayam, was present on the occasion.

SVBC began services, primarily in Telugu, in 2008. The channel was set up with the intention of promoting Sanatana Dharma among the people. It telecasts happenings and programs connected with the hill-top shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister offered prayers to presiding deity and participated in Thulabharam ritual at Lord Venkateswara Temple. He also inaugarated new Boondi Making Kitchen Complex in the temple.

The chief minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between TTD and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha at Annamayya Bhavan.

Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, and T. Vijay Kumar, Executive Chairman, Rytu Sadhikara Samstha has signed an MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister checked the products made with flowers used in various temples in TTD using Dry Flower technology.

TTD is the world’s richest Hindu temple body and manages several temples and charitable organisations across the world.