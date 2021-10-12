Business interests forcing Jay Galla to go silent?

Why has Guntur TDP MP Galla Jaidev suddenly fallen silent? Why is he not active in his constituency? Why is he not organising any programmes these days? Why is he not reacting to any happening? These are the questions that the TDP activists in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency are asking these days. There are also rumours that he is all set to take a sabbatical from politics.

Highly placed sources say that Galla has lost interest in Guntur. Sources say that he wants to contest from Chandragiri assembly constituency, which is his mother Galla Aruna’s borough. They say that he is interested in state politics and has no interest in national affairs. The sources say that in Modi’s regime, political lobbying is not possible and furthering business interests as an MP is not possible. Being an MP was both fashionable and beneficial earlier. But not anymore under Modi rule.

According to some political observers, Galla Jayadev wants to remain low key for some time in view of the attacks on his businesses by the ruling YSRCP. The Jagan government has already closed down his units in Chittoor district saying that they were causing pollution. To minimise the attacks and to protect his interest, Galla has fallen silent.

Interestingly, even Chandrababu Naidu is not talking about Galla Jay. He has neither criticised or backed Galla on the issue of attacks on his business interests. Meanwhile, some say that Galla Jay is planning to move away from politics and focus on his business interests. Let’s wait and see how things pan out.