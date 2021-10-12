Dasara Box-office: Triangular fight in Tollywood

The Dasara weekend is approaching and three Telugu films are testing their luck at the ticket windows during the holiday season. Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor and Pelli SandaD are the films that are releasing during the season. Among these, Maha Samudram is carrying high expectations. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The trailers generated positive buzz among the audience and the film is releasing on Thursday.

Akhil has been waiting for success for the past few years and he pinned all his hopes on Most Eligible Bachelor. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The trailer and songs appealed well to the youth and Pooja Hegde is the major attraction of the film. Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is confident in recreating the magic of Pelli Sandadi through Pelli SandaD. Roshan and Sree Leela are the lead actors. The film will clash with Most Eligible Bachelor on Friday. This Dasara season, there would be a triangular fight in Telugu cinema.