Andhra CM pushes for mapping schools in line with NEP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that schools in the state should be mapped in line with the New Education Policy (NEP).

Reviewing the performance of the state’s education department on Wednesday, Reddy directed officials to ensure the appointment of teachers according to curriculum subjects, an official statement said.

Department officials have also been directed to provide additional facilities in schools keeping the increased student enrolment on account of the state government’s Nadu-Nedu programme in view. Apart from focusing on maintenance of existing infrastructure, officials have to submit ‘Action Taken Reports’ on a regular basis.

The chief minister instructed the officials to discuss with the teachers and seek their cooperation for implementation of subject-wise teachers appointment, by explaining to them its benefits to the students and to consider any objections raised in this regard.

At the review meeting, officials presented details of the training sessions being held for teachers on English language teaching. The chief minister pointed out the need to make good use of apps intended to develop knowledge in English.

The review meeting also took stock of cleanliness and hygiene. The CM asked the officials to ensure quality food, clean toilets and hygienic conditions in government schools. He said Village Clinics should focus on the health conditions of students in Anganwadi centres and schools and added that conducting regular tests will help identify and treat diseases like anaemia in students and added that they should be connected to PHCs for better treatment.