Incharge minister Anil fuels group politics in Kurnool!

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav is also the incharge minister for Kurnool district. YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has appointed Anil as incharge minister for Kurnool to set right the things for party and government in the district.

Incidentally, Jagan replaced senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana who was incharge minister for Kurnool district with a junior minister Anil. Such was the confidence of Jagan on Anil.

But Anil’s entry into Kurnool district created more problems for YSRCP than doing good, feel district party leaders and cadres. This is because he is accused of encouraging group politics in Kurnool instead of strengthening the party and government.

Anil is totally neglecting development of Kurnool district. He hardly visits district to monitor development programmes. It was more than one year since Anil came to Kurnool.

He is not even attending DRC meetings to review development programmes in district. As this is not enough, he is damaging YSRCP politically in Kurnool by creating rift between rival groups in party.

Kurnool YSRCP leaders and cadres reportedly demanding Jagan to remove Anil from the district incharge minister post to save party in the district.

Fearing that Jagan may initiate action against him, Anil has decided to tour Kurnool district for two days soon.