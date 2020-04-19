Andhra conducts 5,508 Covid-19 tests in a day

he Andhra Pradesh government, here on Sunday, claimed that its doctors had set a record by conducting 5,508 Covid-19 tests a day, taking the second place among states conducting maximum number of tests per million.

The doctors achieved the record on Saturday even without using the rapid test kits, which are now available in the state. This was revealed at a review meeting, held by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Sunday, on the containment of coronavirus.

The testing processing would be intensified in 7-10 days by conducting over 17,500 tests a day. The officials said the health personnel would start using random test kits in two days.

Random tests will be conducted in the red zones while 32,000 identified in family survey will also be tested.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the steps being taken in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts. The Chief Minister asked officials to focus on the red zones.

He said special care should be taken in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once in every two-three days.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sahney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.