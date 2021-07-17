Andhra Guv presents Indian Red Cross President’s medal to Rama Rao

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday presented the President’s gold medal of the Indian Red Cross Society to Y.D. Rama Rao.

Rao is the Chairman of the East Godavari district chapter of the Indian Red Cross Society and he won the medal for the year 2018-19, recognising his distinguished service for the cause of Red Cross movement in the district for more than a decade.

“The entire team of Indian Red Cross Society and the Andhra Pradesh state branch is proud of his achievement,” said Harichandan, who is also the President of the state branch.

The Indian Red Cross Society gives away two gold medals every year at the national level to individuals who have contributed to the Red Cross movement with exemplary service for more than 15 years.

Generally, these awards are presented by the President of India, who is also the President of the Indian Red Cross Society, but it could not be done this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harichandan gave away the award to Rao at the Raj Bhavan in the presence A. Sridhar Reddy and A.K. Parida, the chairman and general secretary of the Indian Red Cross society, respectively.