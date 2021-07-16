Now, Khanamet land sale fetch Rs 729 cr to TS Govt at Rs 48.92 per acre

After Kokapet lands sale yesterday which fetched Rs 2,000 crore, the Telangana state government today (Friday) auctioned lands in Khanamet, nearly Hitex/HICC, abutting Hitech City.

Just five plots of size ranging from 2 acres to 3.69 acres were put for e-auction.

The minimum upset price fixed by state government was Rs 25 crore per acre.

But the highest bid quoted was Rs 55 crore per acre while the lowest bid was Rs 43.60 crore per acre.

The total land sale fetched Rs 729.41 crore for Telangana government at the average price of Rs 48.92 crore per acre.

Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd purchased 3.15 acres for Rs 153.09 crore at the rate of Rs 48.60 crore per acre.

Uptown Life Projects Pvt Ltd purchased 3.15 acres for Rs 137.34 crore at the rate of Rs 43.50 crore per acre.

GVPR Engineers Ltd purchased 3.69 acres for Rs 185.98 crore at the rate of Rs 50.40 crore per acre.

Manjeera Constructions Ltd purchased 2.92 acres for Rs 160.60 crore at the rate of Rs 55 crore per acre.

Linkwell Telesystems purchased another plot of 2 acres for Rs 92.40 crore at the rate of Rs 46.20 crore per acre.