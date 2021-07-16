Rana Daggubati launches Telugu trailer of ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’

Actor Rana Daggubati took to social media on Friday to launch the Telugu trailer of Pa. Ranjith’s film “Sarpatta Parambarai”.

The Tamil film, which will stream digitally, stars actors Arya and Dushara Vijayan. Rana took to his Twitter account to launch the trailer and wrote: “Fantastic trailer, best wishes to the team.”

The Tamil trailer of the film had been launched by Suriya on Tuesday.

Besides Arya, the film also stars John Kokken, Pasupathi, Kalaiyarasan and Sanchana Natarajan in pivotal roles.

“Sarpatta Parambarai” is set in Madras of the seventies and talks about the clash of two clans — Sarpatta and Iddiyappa.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.