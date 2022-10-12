Andhra HC dismisses legislator’s bail plea in murder case

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anantha Uday Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu in the murder case of his former car driver.

The legislator, who was suspended by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after his arrest in May, sought bail on the grounds that the police failed to file the chargesheet even after 90 days after his arrest.

The prosecution, however, argued that the police filed the chargesheet within the stipulated time but the same was sent back by the court on technical grounds. After hearing both sides, a division bench dismissed the bail petition.

A single judge of the High Court had last month refused default bail to the MLC. The accused had approached the high court after a lower court had rejected his bail petitions thrice.

He is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail. A SC,ST special court had recently extended his judicial custody.

In August, he was granted bail for three days to enable him to perform last rites of his mother.

Anantha Babu, as the MLC is popularly known, was arrested in May for the murder of his former driver V. Subrahmanyam. He had pushed the deceased during an argument resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19.

The MLC also told police that he inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam’s body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver’s family refused to believe his version and lodged a complaint with the police.

After Anantha Babu’s arrest, the YSRCP had suspended him from the party.