Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skill Bee to provide German language training and job opportunities for nursing students in Germany. The initiative aims to address the shortage of 3 lakh nursing professionals in Germany, as highlighted by Minister Nara Lokesh. The program will benefit B.Sc Nursing, GNM, and ANM students, offering them placements in Germany with attractive salary packages.

Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized that this initiative will help Andhra Pradesh become a skill capital. He stated that Germany faces a significant shortage of nursing professionals, and through this program, the state aims to train and place 1,000 nursing students annually in Germany with excellent salary packages. The program will provide free German language training to nursing graduates, enabling them to work in Germany, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, and other Eastern European countries.

Skill Bee, a leading international recruitment startup, has already placed over 10,000 candidates abroad. The collaboration with APSSDC will bridge the language skill gap and provide placement opportunities for nursing students. The initiative targets over 4,000 nursing students from government and private nursing colleges in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vijayanagaram, and Srikakulam districts.

The training will be conducted in government and private nursing colleges across the state, with a focus on equipping students with the necessary language and professional skills. The program also aims to enhance the employability of students in the healthcare sector globally. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by AP Skill Development and Training Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar, APSSDC CEO Ganesh Kumar, and other officials. This initiative marks a significant step towards empowering nursing students with international career opportunities.