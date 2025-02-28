x
Politics

Posani Krishna Murali send to Judicial Custody

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

Posani Krishna Murali send to Judicial Custody

Controversial Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali has made sensational comments on several TDP and Janasena politicians during the YSRCP regime. He was trolled and criticized but Posani Krishna Murali continued to stand in news with his comments. Over the years, he lost his fame in films because of the controversies. After TDP and Janasena alliance took charge in AP, Posani Krishna Murali posted a video apologizing for his harsh comments. He was recently arrested in his Hyderabad residence and was produced before the court after the preliminary investigation.

Posani Krishna Murali was sent to  judicial custody for 14 days by the Railway Kodur court and he will be staged in the Kadapa Central jail. Posani was investigated for nine hours yesterday in Obulavaripalle police station in Annamayya district.before he was produced in the court. All the medical tests were conducted. Ponnavolu Sudhakar represented Posani and the arguments concluded till 5 AM. His bail petition was rejected. After YS Jagan has sent Ponnavolu Sudhakar for the arguments, everyone predicted that Posani Krishna Murali’s bail petition will be rejected.

Next AP State Budget 2025-26: Highlights and Priorities Previous Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany
