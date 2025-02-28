AP State Budget 2025-26: Highlights and Priorities

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to present its annual budget for the financial year 2025-26. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will introduce the budget in the Legislative Assembly, while Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra will present it in the Legislative Council. The budget, estimated at ₹3.20 lakh crores, is expected to focus on welfare schemes, development projects, and strengthening the state’s economy. Here are the key highlights and priorities:

Welfare and Development

The budget will prioritize the implementation of the “Super Six” welfare schemes, including Thalliki Vandanam (financial assistance to mothers), Annadata Sukhibhava (support for farmers), and free bus travel for women on RTC buses.

Significant allocations are expected for the construction of “Amaravati” and the completion of the “Polavaram project”, along with other infrastructure development initiatives. The budget aims to align with the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, focusing on long-term growth and prosperity.

Agriculture and Rural Development



A separate Agriculture Budget will be presented by Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu, focusing on farmer welfare and rural development. The budget is likely to include interest-free loans for farmers and women under the Dwakra scheme, aimed at providing financial support to vulnerable sections of society.

Employment and Skill Development



The government plans to boost employment opportunities by promoting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects and allocating funds for viability gap funding.Skill development initiatives will be strengthened to enhance employability and support the state’s youth.

Education and Local Governance



Free electricity will be provided to government educational institutions to reduce operational costs and improve accessibility.

Local bodies will receive increased funding, with plans to delink PD accounts from CFMS accounts to empower local governance.

Health and Emergency Preparedness



The budget is expected to introduce a Hybrid Insurance Scheme under the NTR Vaidya Seva program, expanding healthcare coverage for citizens.

An Emergency Fund of ₹1 crore per district will be established under the control of district collectors to address urgent situations effectively.

Support for MLAs and MLCs



Each MLA and MLC will receive ₹1 crore for constituency development, enabling them to address local needs and promote growth in their respective areas.

Tax Relief and Middle-Class Focus



The budget is likely to avoid imposing additional taxes on the middle class, ensuring no burden from electricity charges or other levies. Efforts will be made to balance welfare schemes with economic growth, ensuring sustainable development.

The 2025-26 Andhra Pradesh budget reflects the TDP lead government’s commitment to welfare, development, and economic growth. With a focus on agriculture, infrastructure, employment, and healthcare, the budget aims to pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive future, aligning with the Swarnandhra 2047 vision.