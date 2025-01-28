Andhra Pradesh to Develop a New High-Tech Data City

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to develop a cutting-edge Data City in Visakhapatnam, spanning 500 acres near Madhurawada. Inspired by Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, this project aims to position Visakhapatnam as a hub for housing data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) hubs, and deep-tech innovation. The government believes this initiative will unlock global opportunities in AI, deep technology, and big data sectors.

The project is part of the state’s broader strategy to boost the IT sector in Visakhapatnam, a vision championed by IT Minister Lokesh. The Data City will serve as a central hub for IT-based companies looking to establish a presence in the region.

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to support the development of the Data City. Google will contribute to the project by utilizing 80 acres of land and focusing on AI-driven solutions and skill development programs for the youth.

Several prominent IT companies have already expressed interest in the Data City project:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS is set to expand its operations in Visakhapatnam. The government has allocated temporary office space in the Megha Towers and plans to provide 30 acres for the construction of a permanent campus. TCS is expected to commence operations within 90 days.

Infosys: Infosys is actively exploring locations in Visakhapatnam to set up a new campus. The government is in talks to bring Wipro to the city as well.

Cognizant:IT Minister Lokesh recently met with Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Discussions are underway to bring Cognizant to Visakhapatnam, further boosting the city’s IT ecosystem.

During his visit to Davos, Minister Lokesh held meetings with CEOs of several global IT companies. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s potential in AI, deep-tech, and big data sectors and invited Swiss research organizations to collaborate with local universities. The state is also exploring the establishment of innovation hubs and incubators to facilitate technology transfer.

Lokesh emphasized the AP government’s commitment to attracting the world’s top 100 companies to Andhra Pradesh. He proposed offering land at highly competitive rates to the first 500 companies setting up operations in the state.

The Data City project is expected to generate 5 lakh jobs over the next five years, significantly boosting employment opportunities in the region. The TDP lead Andhra Pradesh government is determined to transform Visakhapatnam into a global IT and innovation hub, rivaling Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City.