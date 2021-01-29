Andhra proposes names of 3 officers for state EC

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is expected to take a call on a panel of three IAS officers proposed by the state government for the role of secretary in the State Election Commission.

“I furnish the following names of IAS officers to select one of them to be appointed as secretary to the state election commission as desired,” said Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. He proposed the names of G. Vijay Kumar, a 2001 batch IAS officer, K. Kanna Babu (2006) and P. Raja Babu (2013).

Earlier, Secretary Vani Mohan was relieved by Kumar, necessitating the new names amid the rocky relations between the SEC and the state government.

The SEC has already recommended the relieving of a bunch of officers, including the Collector of Guntur from the forthcoming Panchayat elections duties.

Nominations for the first of the four phase rural local bodies elections have begun on Friday.