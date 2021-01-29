First Look: Mohan Babu Amazes As Son Of India

Last seen in a vital role in Aakasam Nee Haddura, Mohan Babu plays lead role after a long time in Son Of India. The shooting of the film directed by Diamond Ratnababu has been completed. First look poster of the film that is dropped just a while ago states that Mohan Babu plays an atypical role.

Sporting a gray beard and messy hair with aggressiveness in his face, Mohan Babu amazes as Son Of India. The rudraksha mala add vigor to the look. As is known, Viranica Manchu is the stylist for Mohan Babu.

Son Of India is a patriotic entertainer with a strong message. Vishnu Manchu is producing the film for which music is scored by Ilayaraja. Curiously, Mohan Babu has also written screenplay of the movie.