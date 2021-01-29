Advi Sesh’s Major Arriving On July 2nd

Release date of Adivi Sesh’s Telugu, Hindi bilingual film Major which will also release in other languages has been declared by the makers. The film being helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will arrive in theatres on July 2nd.

The release poster sees Adivi Sesh carrying a gun and there’s fierceness in his face. Noticeably, Sesh looks akin to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 attacks.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in key roles.