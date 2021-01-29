Prabhas – Nag Ashwin film update

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will work with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin in his next film which will start rolling later this year. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and Nag Ashwin will complete all the formalities by the time Prabhas completes his work for Salaar. As promised, Nag Ashwin revealed the latest update of this untitled film. Young music composer Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose the music and Dani Sanchez-Lopez will handle the cinematography work for this big-budget film.

Both Mickey and Dani worked for Mahanati and they won critical acclaim for their work. The makers now locked the technicians and announced them officially. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and Amitabh Bachchan plays a prominent role in this pan Indian film. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the film is expected to have its release in 2023.