Andhra seeks NITI Aayog’s support for state’s development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar’s support for the progress and development of the state.

Reddy also urged the NITI Aayog to provide adequate assistance to streamline power generation as DISCOMS are facing severe losses.

At a meeting with the NITI Aayog team on Wednesday, state government officials sought assistance to grant special status, industrial concessions and tax exemptions on par with those enjoyed by the backward regions like Koraput and Bolangir in Odisha, and Bundelkhand.

The officials highlighted the financial difficulties being faced by the state following its bifurcation. They pointed out that the loss of Hyderabad has eroded large-scale revenues, even as promises such as special status have not been fulfilled.

The NITI Aayog team was informed that per capita income in Andhra Pradesh is much lower than Telangana, a release issued by the state government stated.

The state has also requested the NITI Aayog team to pursue the Rs 6,284 crore arrears from Telangana power utilities, and also to clear the Rs 18,969 crore resource gap amount as confirmed by the CAG.