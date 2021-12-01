Akhanda Movie Review

By
Krishna
-
0
AKHANDA MOVIE REVIEW
AKHANDA MOVIE REVIEW

Akhanda review

Akhanda review

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA premier begin at 7PM EST. Keep Refreshing this page

Akhanda presents Balakrishna in a dual role. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies in Akhanda and the film is produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy, directed by Boyapati Srinu

Crew :

Cinematography Ram Prasad
Editing Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao
Music S. Thaman
Production Dwaraka Creations
Director Boyapati Srinu

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

Summary
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Akhanda Movie
Author Rating
51star1star1star1star1star

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here