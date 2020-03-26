Anil Ravipudi receives a call from Balakrishna?

It is unknown to many but young and successful director Anil Ravipudi is an ardent fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The ace director received a call from Balakrishna in the past and there are speculations that the film is titled Ramarao Garu. Anil Ravipudi met Balakrishna and narrated him a plot. But in a surprising move, Balayya wasn’t convinced with Anil’s idea and asked him to come up with one more exciting plot.

Anil in this while turned busy with F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru so that he did not get time to pen an interesting plot for Balayya. After the debacle of Ruler, Balayya’s team zeroed in a list of directors and Anil Ravipudi’s name too was present. After he received a call from the team, Anil Ravipudi promised to come up with an interesting script for Balayya. He is penning a script currently considering Balakrishna in mind. Things will be finalized once the meeting happens.

Anil Ravipudi will soon direct F3 and the project rolls from August. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.