Kamal Haasan offers to convert his residence into hospital

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.
In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.
He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.
