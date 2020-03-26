Sonam Kapoor’s stunning show in Black

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to show off her curves. The actress practices yoga and hits the gym on a regular basis to keep herself fit. Sonam Kapoor stunned everyone in a tight black skirt after she slipped into the hot outfit. Sonam Kapoor keeps herself updated and is a fashion diva. Sonam Kapoor turned quite selective with her films after she got hitched to businessman Anand Ahuja. Along with floating her own clothing chain, Sonam Kapoor is even producing films in Hindi.





