General Hospital turns coronavirus centre, MP objects

The AP government has turned the Vijayawada General Hospital into a designated centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. It will be exclusively meant for patients coming from six districts in coastal area. The government’s decision triggered protests from different sections in the city. Especially, TDP MP Kesineni Nani has taken total objection to this move as it will disrupt services to the general public especially poor families from all over the district.

As of now, there is panic in public about mass spread of coronavirus. If General Hospital is earmarked for the epidemic, normal patients will be afraid to come there. Kesineni says that general public have no other place to go if they have medical emergencies. If general hospital is completely converted into a corona centre, it will cause problems in the nearby residential localities also.

Everywhere, the governments are taking over college hostels and closed buildings for developing corona isolation centres. The MP says that the AP government should also search for buildings away from residential areas for COVID-19 treatment centres.