Pawan Kalyan donates big to fight against Coronavirus

Pawan Kalyan is one actor and politician who stands first to help the needy. In this coronavirus crisis, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakhs each for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With the virus fast-spreading, the whole country is completely shut. Pawan Kalyan is the second actor to donate for the Telugu states after Nithiin donated Rs 10 lakhs each.

Along with these, Pawan Kalyan also announced Rs 1 crore for Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. He lauded Narendra Modi for his efforts to fight against coronavirus. Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling between films and politics. He is shooting for Vakeel Saab in the direction of Sriram Venu and at the same time, he is busy preparing for the local body polls. All these programs came to a halt after the hit of coronavirus. Pawan Kalyan urged the people to stay at home to prevent the widespread of coronavirus.