Anil Ravipudi working on an interesting script

Young director Anil Ravipudi scored five hits in a row in Telugu cinema. After the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil started working on the script of F3. He is done with the final draft of the script recently. Anil Ravipudi started working on an interesting script for Nandamuri Balakrishna. The project was under discussion from sometime.

With the lockdown extended, Anil Ravipudi is working on the script for Balakrishna currently. He would wrap it up and will narrate it to Balakrishna once he returns back to the city. The duo will team up for the film after their current commitments if things fall in the right place. Balakrishna is currently busy with Boayapati Srinu’s film which will release next year. Anil Ravipudi who is a huge fan of Balakrishna may work with him next year.