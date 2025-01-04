Anil Ravipudi’s mark entertainer for Megastar

Anil Ravipudi is one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema and he is doing continuous work in Tollywood. His upcoming film Sankranthiki Vastunnam featuring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary is gearing up for release on January 14th. Anil Ravipudi is promoting the film and he participated in several interactions. During his recent interviews, Anil Ravipudi revealed that he would soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the shoot commences this year. This would be the immediate next film of Megastar after Vishwambara.

Anil Ravipudi said that the film is a full length entertainer and it has a lot of interesting stuff. He also said that the film banks on the characterization and the performance of Megastar. He reminded about Megastar’s super hit films like Rowdy Alludu, Gharana Mogudu, Gang Leader and others. Anil Ravipudi said that he will pen such strong characterizations. The basic plot was narrated and Megastar gave his nod. The scriptwork of the project will start this month and the shoot commences in June. This untitled film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens will produce this prestigious project.