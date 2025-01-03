Chandrababu sets ‘Zero Poverty’ target for Telugu diaspora

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to Telugu diaspora to achieve ‘Zero Poverty’, stressing that no Telugu family should suffer from poverty. Speaking at World Telugu Federation inaugural meet in Hyderabad on Friday, Chandrababu urged Telugu achievers in different fields, to pay back to the society by driving away poverty and serving motherland.

As Telugu people have been excelling in all fields and proving their presence felt across the globe, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu urged them to adopt the poor in their communities and bring them out of poverty.

“When I had announced Vision 2020 after I first became CM in 1996, everyone laughed. But I have strived with a determination to make Telugu people prosper. It was because of my vision that Hyderabad has emerged as the global destination and Telangana has emerged as the state with highest per-capita income. Now we have two states for Telugu people,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the World Telugu Federation inaugural meet.

“People even mocked when I had promoted Information Technology. It was because of my push to IT that, Telugu people are excelling at global level now. Sathya Nadella itself is the best example of it. While there were just 20 to 30 engineering colleges, I have increased them to more than 200 in 1990s. As a result Telugu students and youth took to IT and other engineering streams in large numbers. This large demographic divided has created huge growth opportunities for Telugu people across the world, including US,” further explained Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu underlined that, while 3.3 lakh Indian student travelled to US last year, about 1.8 lakh, that is more than half, of them are Telugu students, proves the dominance of Telugu diaspora across the globe.

“Owing to their smartness, many Telugu professionals have turned successful entrepreneurs. Today Telugu people are running billion dollar MNCs with ease. Take for instance our Krishna Ella. When I spoke of Biotech in the beginning, he was there. Today he rose to the level of exporting COVID vaccine to hundred nations. There are many successful Telugu entrepreneurs like him,” said Chandrababu Naidu highlighting Telugu entrepreneurs achievements.

“I appreciate the achievements of Telugu professionals, industrialists and entrepreneurs. But I also want to stress an important thing. It is not enough to earn money. That money should also be spent meaningfully. I urge Telugu entrepreneurs who are at the top of their careers, to adopt the poor families from bottom of the pyramid and help them get out of poverty,” appealed Chandrababu Naidu.

“Every successful entrepreneur can adopt five to ten families of their choice and help them prosper by mentoring and supporting. This is the true meaning of success. In this way we can ensure that poverty is driven away from Telugu society,” appealed Chandrababu Naidu in his inspiring speech.

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that wherever it may be, all the Telugu people should stay united and help each other.