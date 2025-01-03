Andhra Pradesh to Get 7 New Airports: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness the construction of seven new airports as part of the state government’s efforts to boost infrastructure and connectivity. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the expansion and development of aviation infrastructure. The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Minister P. Ram Mohan Naidu and senior officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

During the review, CM Naidu emphasized the importance of accelerating the construction of new airports to meet the growing demands of the state. He highlighted that the timely completion of these projects would play a crucial role in driving Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth. The state government has already prepared detailed plans for the development of these airports, ensuring they align with the region’s industrial and logistical needs. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has seven operational airports, including those in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, and Gannavaram, managed by the AAI. The Kurnool airport is under the state government’s control, while Puttaparthi has a private airstrip. Additionally, the international airport at Bhogapuram is nearing completion. To further enhance connectivity, the government has identified seven new locations for airport construction: Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjunasagar, Tuni-Annavaram, and Ongole. These airports will cater to both passenger and cargo traffic, supporting the state’s industrial and tourism sectors.

Land acquisition for the new airports is already underway. In Kuppam, a feasibility report has been prepared, with 1,250 acres identified for the project. In Srikakulam, a feasibility survey has been completed, and land acquisition has begun for the proposed 1,383-acre site. For Dagadarthi, land acquisition for 635 acres is complete, with an additional 745 acres to be acquired. This airport will support cargo operations, given the region’s industrial growth, including the upcoming BPCL refinery. In Ongole, 657 acres have been identified, and feasibility studies are in progress.

In Nagarjunasagar, plans are underway for a 1,670-acre site, with an additional 500 acres to be acquired, though forest clearance is pending. In Tadepalligudem, 1,123 acres have been earmarked, though feasibility is being reviewed due to the proximity of existing airports in Rajahmundry and Gannavaram. In Tuni-Annavaram, a 757-acre site has been proposed, with officials highlighting its strategic location near railway lines, highways, and water bodies.

The government is also considering an airport in the Anakapalli district to support upcoming industrial projects, including a steel plant in Nakkapalli. CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare plans for airports near Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam to ensure seamless connectivity for industrial and business hubs.

The review meeting also focused on the expansion of existing airports. The Gannavaram airport is set to undergo significant upgrades, with new terminal designs inspired by Kuchipudi dance and Amaravati stupas. Officials have been instructed to complete the expansion works by June. Additionally, plans are in place to establish an Aviation University and Training Center to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector.

With the rise in private aircraft usage, CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to incorporate adequate parking facilities in future airport designs to accommodate the increasing demand for private aviation services.

The development of seven new airports, along with the expansion of existing ones, underscores the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth. These projects are expected to boost tourism, trade, and industrial development, positioning the state as a key aviation hub in South India.