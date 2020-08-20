Anil Ravipudi’s Naalugu Sthambalaata

Talented writer and director Anil Ravipudi tasted five hits in a row and he is eagerly waiting to start the shoot of F3. With the arrival of coronavirus, it is not possible to start the project soon. Anil without wasting his time is spending time penning various scripts. He is lining up projects with young actors. Anil Ravipudi penned an interesting script and narrated it to Dil Raju and got it approved. Anil will pen the story, screenplay and dialogues for this family entertainer.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct the movie which is titled Naalugu Sthambalaata. The film will have two lead actors and actresses. Sai Dharam Tej and Bellamkonda Sreenivas are considered for the lead roles in this multi-starrer. Naalugu Sthambalaata will start rolling next year as per the availability of the dates of the lead actors. Anil Ravipudi is giving final touches for the script. Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce Naalugu Sthambalaata.