Aditi Rao Hydari in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy?

Natural Star Nani will team up with Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan for a big-budget periodic film that is titled Shyam Singha Roy. The project was announced and will roll next year once Nani is done with his current projects. Sai Pallavi is locked as the leading lady and the film will have two more heroines. Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari who has been doing various Telugu movies is locked as the other leading lady in Shyam Singha Roy.

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the leading ladies in Nani’s V which is gearing up for release soon. The actress loved the script and signed the project recently. With not many interesting offers in Bollywood, Aditi Rao Hydari shifted her focus towards Telugu movies. Shyam Singha Roy will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The film is aimed for 2021 release.