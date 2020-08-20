Official: Nani’s V to stream from September 5th

Natural Star Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V is a stylish action thriller that is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film will skip its theatrical release and will have a digital release soon. An official announcement about the same is made by the makers today and the film will stream on Amazon Prime from September 5th. The digital rights are picked up for a record price of Rs 33 crores. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies.

A small video byte announcing the release date of V is released by the makers today. Amit Trivedi composed the music and Thaman composed the background score. Dil Raju produced V on Sri Venkateswara Creations and the film is made on a budget of Rs 35 crores. Nani plays a role with negative shades in this action entertainer.