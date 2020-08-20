HC hearing on phone tapping deferred to Aug 27

The Andhra Pradesh High Court postponed its hearing on phone tapping to August 27. The court heard the arguments made by the petitioner’s lawyer Sravan Kumar today. It also instructed the petitioner to include the additional affidavit filed by his lawyer in the main petition. When the court asked for proof and maintainability of the complaints, Sravan Kumar argued that their petition was valid going by the past Supreme Court judgements.

The controversy surrounding phone tapping became a heated political issue now. Though the media reports came about tapping of phones of judges, it has acquired a political colour with the TDP entering the scene. On its part, the ruling YSRCP was dimissing it as a baseless allegation and challenged Chandrabab Naidu to submit proof if any. The High Court took up hearing of the case considering the serious nature of violations of the laws governing the right to privacy and fundamental rights of citizens.

In this case, the petitioner was demanding an inquiry by a special experts team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the people in power were involved in the phone tapping. It was being described as an attack aimed at defaming and undermining the judiciary.