Telangana monsoon Assembly session from September 7

The Monsoon Session of the Telangana Assembly will begin from September 7 under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The Assembly administration is taking all the precautions to prevent an outbreak in the Assembly. All the Ministers and MLAs will be allowed entry only after they undergo the Covid tests.

The bigger problem is the arrangement of seats in the Assembly. Currently, there are 76 seats in the House, each accommodating two members while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has an exclusive seating.

In the Covid-19 situation, the members have to mandatorily maintain physical distance which requires each member one seat. Minister of Roads & Buildings Legislative affairs has visited the Assembly to review the seating arrangements in the House.

Currently, there is a need to create 42 additional seats for members to occupy one each. In the unified Andhra Pradesh, the House could accommodate 294 seats. However, post bifurcation only 76 seats were kept to accommodate 151 members.

The Assembly session begins amidst the alarming rise of positive cases in Hyderabad. Several ministers and MLAs were tested positive for Covid-19 including Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta, Nizambad Rural legislator Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagir Reddy n tested positive for the infection.