Anil Sunkara locks Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the initial script of Vedhalam remake. Meher Ramesh will direct the movie and the pre-production work of the project kick-started already. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will produce this project in association with Konidela Production Company. An official announcement about the same will be made on August 22nd marking Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

Anil Sunkara acquired the remake rights of Vedhalam long ago. With Chiranjeevi giving his nod, he joined the film as a producer. Chiranjeevi will start shooting for Vedhalam remake from next year once he is done with Acharya. Meher Ramesh is currently working on the complete script and will narrate it to Chiranjeevi at the earliest.