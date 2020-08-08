Prashanth Varma’s 3rd Film Titled Zombie Reddy

Yupp Advert

Director Prashanth Varma who is coming up with different genre entertainers has chosen the subject of zombie for his third film titled Zombie Reddy. First Telugu film in the genre, Zombie Reddy is said to be a high-concept film.

A title poster and title animation video have been unveiled today. The poster shows the film’s title in the hand of a dead in a graveyard. Bats, streetlight, headstones and a lantern are also seen in the poster.

Zombie Reddy title poster and animation video give an impression that the film is going to be a creepy thriller. Anith cranks camera, while Mark K Robin scores music for the film. The cast of the movie will be announced soon.