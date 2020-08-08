Sajjala reverse arguments on Amaravati and decentralisation

Because of courts and agitations, CM Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals move is currently stuck in a deepening crisis. Now, as expected, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has taken it upon himself the task of managing the crisis. He started putting out a long list of arguments trying to blame Chandrababu Naidu for the crisis. Naidu has demanded the YSRCP to seek a fresh mandate for 3 Capitals since it has won 2019 elections with the promise of continuing Amaravati Capital.

Now, Sajjala asserts that in their party manifesto of 2019 itself, they have assured to bring in decentralisation. It was only because of this promise of decentralised development that the people gave an overwhelming 151 MLA seats in the 175-member Assembly. Sajjala’s reverse arguments made the opposition leaders speechless. What can anybody do when the ruling party leaders stick to their own inexplicable logic?

At the same time, Sajjala carefully avoided saying that their manifesto promised 3 Capitals to the AP people in 2019 electioneering. He is simply saying again and again that their party had made a pre-election promise for decentralisation. Whether the blind logic would stand before the courts or not, certainly this would carry the ruling party campaign on their media and social media for some more days.

Once again, Sajjala brought up the issue that Naidu selected Amaravati unilaterally. This was despite the fact that Naidu was showing videos of Jagan Reddy saying in the AP Assembly prior to 2019 polls that he was wholeheartedly welcoming the Amaravati Capital. Day by day, political leaders are defying gravity and logic in matters of getting what they want.