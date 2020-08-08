Rana Daggubati all set for his wedding

Rana Daggubati will tie the knot today with Miheeka Bajaj in a simple and traditional wedding in Hyderabad. Rana posted a picture from his collection with his dad Suresh Babu and babai Venkatesh. They looked quite happy and wore smiles on their faces. Suresh Babu looked much traditional and Rana is spotted in a modern panche kattu look wearing a thick beard. Venky is spotted in a salt and pepper look with a white beard. The wedding will take place this morning and will have 30 guests in attendance. Rana will return back to work after the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

