Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun pray for Kozhikode plane crash victims

An Air India Express plane has crashed at Calicut airport in Kerala. The plane which was carrying 191 passengers skidded off the runway after landing and broke into two pieces.

Social media has been flooded with prayers for the victims of the crash. Tollywood celebs too sent out prayers and expressed their condolences amid the unfolding tragedy. Here’s what they posted on Twitter:

“Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured,” tweeted Mahesh Babu @urstrulymahesh

“Very tragic plane accident in Kerala . Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised . May the soul of the passed rest in peace . Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest,” tweeted Allu Arun @alluarjun

“Woke up to read about the shocking tragic plane accident in Kozhikode, Kerala. Condolences to the families of the demised. Praying for the injured,” tweeted Vishnu Manchu @vishnumanchu

As many as 19 people were killed in the Air India Express flight crash at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday after the plane skidded off the runway and fell into a 35-feet valley before splitting. At least 100 people were left injured in the incident.

The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those killed onboard the Dubai-Calicut Air India Express aircraft carrying 190 passengers as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.