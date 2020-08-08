Jagan to unfurl national flag in Vijayawada

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been in a hurry to go and run his administration from Visakhapatnam. That has been meeting with one hurdle or another in the form of local body polls, Coronavirus, courts, etc. CM Jagan is not able to shift the Capital immediately even though the Central Government and AP BJP leaders have announced they have no role to stop 3 Capitals. Amid this, the CM’s wish to unfurl the Tricolour Flag at Visakhapatnam on coming August 15 is not being fulfilled.

The High Court has ordered a status quo on the Capital shifting process till August 14. This has tied up the hands of the YSRCP government. As a result, all the previous orders given for making arrangements for the Independent Day celebrations at Vizag were now cancelled. The administration and YSRCP leaders planned for a big celebration as a mark of their victory over the Amaravati agitators and also the Opposition parties.

Initially, there were doubts whether an adamant CM would go ahead with the I-Day celebrations on August 15 since the status quo would be there till August 14 only. However, the questions arose what would happen if the court extended the status quo. Given the countless petitions being filed against Capital shifting, the Government is expected to face serious hurdles from the court.

Now, realising its helplessness, the YSRCP Government has issued orders once again to conduct I-Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.