Sai Dharam Tej signs one more project

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej bounced back with Prati Roju Pandaage. The actor is shooting for Solo Brathuke So Better and the film is in the last leg of shoot. Top producers Dil Raju and BVSN Prasad are joining hands for a project which is a romantic entertainer and will be directed by a debutant. Sai Dharam Tej will play the lead role in this film that may roll in 2022 once Sai Dharam Tej is done with his current projects. The script work is going on and this is the first time Dil Raju, BVSN Prasad are joining hands for a film. Sai Dharam Tej signed his next film for Deva Katta and it will start rolling from January next year. The film is a political drama.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.