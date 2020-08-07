AP Covid-19 count breaches 2 lakh mark, 89 deaths in single day

Andhra Pradesh breached the grim milestone of two lakh Covid-19 cases on Friday with the state reporting a staggering 10,171 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The State reported 89 new COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day toll reported so far. If AP continues to report more than 10,000 Covid-19 positive cases every single day, the day is not far when the state could unseat Tamil Nadu to claim the dubious second position in the country’s highest number of infections. With 10,171 new cases, AP’s total number of cases climbed to 2,06960 while Tamil Naidu’s Covid-19 tally stood at 2,79144. The state had been reporting the highest single-day spikes in the country for the last more than three weeks.

Andhra Pradesh has surged past a host of the states to become the country’s third most afflicted by coronavirus. A spike in cases has seen AP leapfrog Karnataka and Delhi to take third spot in numbers of COVID-19 infections. The state with over five crore people has now officially recorded 2,06960 cases of COVID-19, more than the Karnataka, Delhi and host of other states. But it is still some distance behind Maharashtra which has had 4,79779 confirmed cases.

AP’s daily new case average had been on alarming rise, its hospitalization and death rates have also increased significantly. On Thursday, the state reported 10,398 new cases and 72 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 89 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,842.

The number of active cases continued to be more than recoveries. As many as 8,516 more patients were discharged from COVID hospitals taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,870, leaving 82,166 active case

Among the 89 casualties reported in the 24 hours, Chittoor accounted for 10 deaths, Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari reported nine deaths each, East Godavari, Kadapa, Prakasam reported seven deaths each, six succumbed in Krishna, Kurnool and Vizag reported five casualties, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram three deaths each.