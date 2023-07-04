Anil Sunkara to compensate for Agent Losses

Tollywood producer Anil Sunkara suffered a major setback with Agent. The film left the buyers and the producer in huge losses. The distributors wanted Anil Sunkara to compensate for the losses and he promised the same for them. He produced Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana and the film is doing decent business. The film was released through the same distributors of Agent. Anil Sunkara promised that he would compensate for the losses of Agent through his upcoming films.

Anil Sunkara also expressed his confidence on Bhola Shankar, a mass entertainer that has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film is aimed for August 11th release. Anil Sunkara also produced Sundeep Kishan’s Bhairava Kona which is due for release. The veteran producer is not in a hurry now and he is keen to kick-start of all his upcoming films only after locking the bound script. Anil Sunkara will co-produce Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2.