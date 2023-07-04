Why did Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra walk out a Prestigious Film?

Talented writer, actor and director Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in the year 2021. The film included stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif playing the lead roles. Bollywood audience and fans are all excited about the project. Couple of days back, news broke out that Priyanka Chopra walked out of this prestigious project. The latest update says that Katrina Kaif too is no longer apart of this project. The real reason for the top beauties walking out from the project is due to the massive delay in the project.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with several Hollywood projects and she has her dairy full for this year. Farhan wanted to push the shoot of Jee Le Zaraa for 2024 if Priyanka is available. But Alia is completely occupied for 2024. There are reports that Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani will replace Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. Excel Entertainment will produce this prestigious project. More details to be announced soon.