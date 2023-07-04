‘Mangalavaaram’ Teaser: What is unseen is the scariest one!

Advertisement

Director Ajay Bhupathi of ‘RX 100’ fame knows how to build intrigue through pre-release material. He did it successfully with his debut outing as well as the action-driven emotional drama ‘Maha Samudram’. With ‘Mangalavaaram’, he once again jettisons cliches and opts for suspense-building as well as world-building. Drama has no substitute, the plot is paramount, and making values are indispensable in his book.

Produced by Bhupathi himself on A Creative Works and the Swathi Gunupati-Suresh Varma M duo on Mudhra Media Works, the film’s teaser implies that this multi-lingual release (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam) is set in a village where the unknown plays up the mood. Payal Rajput’s screen presence and the drama built around elements such as a temple and goddess masks leave the viewer wanting more.

‘Kantara’ sensation B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is phenomenal. Raghu Kulkarni (art director), Raja Krishnan (sound designer/audiographer), and Dasaradhi Sivendra (cinematographer) are handling key departments. Syed Yajuddin and Kalyan Raghav have penned the dialogue.

The film’s release date will be announced soon. The post-production works are going on at a breakneck speed.